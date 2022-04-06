SZA Denies She Faked Ankle Injury at Grammys

Getty

"U ever won a Grammy before ? Lmao YOU GON HOP TO DAT MIC. pain or no pain."

SZA is defending herself against trolls who claim she faked her ankle injury at the 2022 Grammys, during which she accepted an award on crutches.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer took to Twitter to address the critics, including those who accused SZA of using her injury to get out of performing at the awards show.

"Y'all do realize the Grammys NEVER EVEN ASKED ME TO PERFORM RIGHT ? Lmao .. jus strange," Sza tweeted.

When a fan expressed her disbelief that others said Sza "faked ur injury to get out of a performance," the "Good Days" singer retweeted the user and wrote, "Lmao because X-rays aren't enuff .. yea I hopped to the mic ! U ever won a Grammy before ? Lmao YOU GON HOP TO DAT MIC 😂pain or no pain ."

Sza went on to reply to another Twitter user who praised her for wearing heels to the Grammys despite the fact that she had broken her ankle.

"the fact you went to the grammys IN HEELS even tho you broke your ankle is hilarious, such an invincible queen," the fan tweeted, to which Sza replied, "I didn't even know it was broken til after ! I fell the night before and jus decided to still go in the am but REALLY needed help walking . The dress was too expensive . Everything was booked . The stakes were high . I was going regardless ..however I needed to ."

When the "I Hate U" singer and Doja Cat won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during Sunday night's ceremony for their hit single "Kiss Me More," SZA walked up to the stage on crutches.

Although the crutches were absent on her red carpet appearance, SZA was sporting them during her acceptance speech, the "I Hate U" singer later revealed why she needed the extra assistance on music's biggest night.