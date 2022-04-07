Ireland Baldwin Says Dad Alec Baldwin Is 'None of My Business', Talks Body Positivity & Living in Public Eye

Instagram

"I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family"

Ireland Baldwin is getting real with her followers.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model -- who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger -- shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she got candid about body positivity, her body image and her insecurities, while also opening up about her experience living in the public eye, including dealing with trolls on social media.

"So - I don't really know how to start this. I went live on my Instagram today because honestly, I sort of reached a boiling point. I'm on my period. I'm angry and tired," Ireland began. "I felt the need to address these emotions and these fiery feelings within. Now, I could have a publicist, that would be HIGHLY unnecessary and rather expensive. LOL. I could just ignore the hundreds of messages I receive, but by doing so, I wouldn't be able to interact with any of you. That's simply not going to work for me."

"I adore the intimate conversations I have with so many strangers and new friends on here. I couldn't possible [sic] ignore just the hateful ones without letting them affect me," she continued. "I am a person (in case you thought otherwise). Words hurt no matter how much pretend like they don't. I know it's best to stay silent sometimes and let things fizzle out...ehhhh but I'm done doing that."

Baldwin went on to add: "I am also living by a newfound motto: Stand up for yourself. It's nothing groundbreaking, you've heard it before. It's something my mother taught me since I was a little girl. I lost my way. I have been so ridden with anxiety and have worried about how people perceived me. I've let that affect my friendships, relationships, life/work opportunities... you name it."

Ireland said "a couple things" inspired her to share her post: singer Camila Cabello's recent "post about body image, media and mental health" and "being that I am a bad bitch and I'm done taking s--- from people on the internet."

"Now, I know of course the hate will never cease to exist," she explained. "I know the more I put myself out there, the more people will find reasons to pick me apart. But that's ok! Of course, I am nowhere near as famous as Camilla, but I relate to every word of her post."

"I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It's nothing new," she added. "Paparazzi have followed me around for whatever boring reason and have snapped photos all up, in, and around my ass, cellulite, back fat, double chin, tits, you name it! It's invasive and super lame, but out of my control."

Baldwin added that it's often "hard putting myself on" social media "because those same grown adults raised other little s---ty adults who go about trolling the same way."

"Sure, it's sad and pathetic to think of any of you ripping people apart online... women doing this to other women especially."

Ireland -- who struggled with anorexia and bulimia in the past -- said, "I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I'll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother."

"Now that I made it through the EDS, I am indeed on the other side," she added. "I have my bad days, of course. But overall, I fucking LOVE food... like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it."

Baldwin went on to open up about her insecurities and shared whether or not she's had any cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery done.

"Sure, I have my insecurities," she wrote. "I know a lot of you love to assume I am filled with lip filler, breast implants and botox, but even though there's absolutely nothing wrong with any of those things, I am not, but HELL! All ya'll had to do was ask! I am insecure AS F--- about my chin. Always have been! As a matter of fact, I am getting that fixed soon. Not going under the knife but trying an in-office procedure to see if it helps. I am SHAMELESS about s---, ya'll. And the most glorious part, is I am not posting revealing pictures, getting treatments, and doing jack S--- for any of you. It's all for me. I am in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body image. Oh, and... 'fat' is beautiful. Not an insult. 'Pigs' are adorable. And smart. SO jokes on you."

Continuing her post, Ireland said "people LOOOOOOVE to be in my business about my relationships," noting that "all you need to know is I am with a loving, caring, compassionate soul who I don't deserve. I am tired of people assuming anything about our relationship or how it came to be."

Baldwin said her boyfriend "is divorced," but his past and their relationship "isn't any of your business." She added, "I won't allow people to call him things he isn't because he of all people doesn't deserve that. He is perfect."

For the final section of her post, Ireland addressed how people are "obsessed" with her father Alec, while also sharing how people are often focused on her career.

"Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family," she wrote of Alec, who shares six children and is expecting baby No. 7 with his wife Hilaria. "I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free - it's none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote – there's your quote."

"I don't care," she wrote. "My life is here in Oregon with my boyfriend, 6 dogs, and my new business. I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business."

"People also love to get into the topic of what I do for a living. Well, i model, I'm a screenwriter, I am a dog foster with a rescue in the works, and a business owner. I worked hard to get to where I am with MANY advantages on my side," she continued, adding that she's well aware of the help she's received from her parents. "My mom has never gone a day without telling me how much she believes in me. I have tried to be so many versions of what people expected me to be. I tried to get approval from my parents, peers, more successful friends, lame casting directors, rapey photographers, people with a higher following than me, men who treated like s---, friends who filled some void, and all the rest."

Ultimately, Ireland said "all that matters" is that she "approv[es]" of herself. "And it feels damn good. I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am."