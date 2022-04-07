VERY Awkward Instagram Clip of Jada Putting Will Smith on the Spot Resurfaces

Reddit

"Don't just start filming me without asking me if you can film me."

The Smiths have never been shy about airing their dirty laundry... but a newly resurfaced clip suggests one half is less keen than the other.

The Instagram Live video, shot on Jada Pinkett Smith's phone in 2019 and re-shared on Reddit on Thursday morning, shows Will not exactly happy about being put on the spot for her social media.

In the clip Jada, with camera trained on her husband, says therapist Esther Perel is booked as a guest on "Red Table Talk", and asks — apparently without warning — "Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?"

"I would say: don't just start filming me without asking me if you can film me," a very unimpressed-looking Will responds.

"Oh my goodness," Jada scoffs. "Esther, come help us again, please. I'm still dealing with foolishness."

Despite Will's obvious discomfort — Jada presses again.

"Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?" she asks, turning the camera back on him.

"My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay?" he pleads. "So you can't just use me for social media and not, you know, don't just start rolling. I'm standing in my house. Don't just start rolling. Don't..."

Ignoring his protests, Jada turns the camera back on herself and smiles: "Please watch Esther at the Red Table, because she's helped us a lot. Can't you tell?"

During her visit to the Red Table, Perel and Jada discussed infidelity and divorce — with the therapist insisting they do not always have to go together. Jada agreed:

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?' she told Perel. "And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation."

Both Will and Jada have been open about the openness of their marriage: in July of 2020, they both appeared on RTT to address Jada's self-styled "entanglement" with August Alsina.

In a subsequent interview with GQ, Will would later admit she was not the only one who had entanglements.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship," he told the publication. "So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up."

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

The Smiths' relationship has been thrown under the spotlight once again, following his infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards over a joke about Jada's hair.