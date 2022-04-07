Kathy Hilton Called Out Hard In RHOBH Trailer: 'How Could You Say Those Things?'

Bravo

"You wanna be on the side of the victims because you think that's cool," Erika also exclaims at one point in the dramatic footage.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" are coming back May 11 and the first trailer for Season 12 looks insane. And while Kathy Hilton came out of her first season on the show as a fan favorite, she's clearly got a target on her back in the new episodes.

The footage starts out with some very dramatic audio clips, as the Housewives shout things like, "You are one of my best friends, why are you doing this to me?", "Be very careful, because she's not who she says she is" and "I am f---ing pissed off."

After some more pleasant footage of trips to Aspen and Mexico, Erika Jayne saying she's having "a lot of sex" and introductions to the newcomer Diana Jenkins, the promo takes a dramatic turn.

Dorit Kemsley's robbery ordeal is featured, Sutton Stracke battles Diana, Crystal Kung-Minkoff opens up about her eating disorder and Lisa Rinna becomes emotional over the loss of her mother, Lois. The women also appear to call out Erika Jayne's allegedly excessive drinking, with Rinna seemingly warning her not to mix booze with anti-depressants.

Erika is then seen cussing out Crystal, in what appears to be a fight about the victims who were allegedly swindled out of settlement money by Tom Girardi's firm -- a case which also involves Jayne.

"You wanna be on the side of the victims because you think that's cool. What I'm telling you, I don't give a f--- about anybody else but me," she exclaims. At one point, Garcelle Beauvais says Erika doesn't need any help looking bad because, as she put it, "You can do that on your own."

The end of the footage revolves around Kathy, who will clearly be in the middle of quite a few messes with her costars.

"If we're gonna talk about Erika's behavior, are we gonna talk about everybody in this group?" Jayne then asks, before saying she's been "pummeled" in public for a year. "So that's why you want Kathy to be called out?" asks Kyle Richards, before Erika says, "Yes, actually."

The teaser ends with an emotional sit down between Kyle, Kathy and Rinna, as Lisa says Hilton has said "some things about this beautiful sister of yours" -- adding, "I'm sorry Kathy, you're not going to get away with it."

Crying, Richards says, "I feel you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"