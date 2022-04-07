Kim Kardashian Reveals When She First Kissed Pete Davidson, His SNL Inspired Valentine's Day Gift

Getty

According to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is one hopeless romantic.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul confirmed that her first kiss with Davidson happened during their Aladdin skit on "Saturday Night Live" last October.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked what happened to the props in the bit, Kardashian revealed that the 28-year-old had actually gifted her pieces of the sketch as well as the costume they wore for Valentine's Day.

"What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should," he asked, referring to the "magic carpet" the couple sat on during the skit.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," Kim confessed. "So I do own the rug."

The late night staple revealed that his team "had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here" in celebration of her family's appearance on the show.

"Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?" he asked coyly.

The reality star also opened up about her newfound relationship with the comedian during an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian said.

"Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Sparks flew almost immediately between Kim and Pete after she served as guest host on "SNL". Almost immediately, they started getting spotted hanging together.