The Kardashians React to Kourtney's Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney reveals the two hoped to get a real marriage license -- and which sister watched over FaceTime.

Jimmy Kimmel hailed Kourtney Kardashian the "Kardashian of the Week" as the family appeared on his late night show Wednesday night -- after she "went ahead and got fake married" to Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

In her first interview since saying "I do" to the drummer in front of an Elvis impersonator following the Grammy Awards, Kourtney was adamant the ceremony wasn't "fake" ... but also confirmed the two didn't have a marriage license.

Of course, it's not for a lack of trying.

"There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. I'm like, 'Are you guys lying? What do we have to do to make this happen?'" she shared, explaining that the two did want to get married for real. "They were like, 'It's 2:00am, it opens at 8:00.'"

"We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart," she added.

When Kimmel asked the rest of the family -- including fellow guests Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian -- whether they knew what was going on, Kris said she and Khloe were aware.

"I was on FaceTime," added Khloe, while Kim said she "was sleeping" when it all went down. As for how she found out, Kim added, "[Kourtney] put it in the group chat, 'Hey guys, by the way, I got married last night.'"

"I woke up to like a million texts. What?!" she added.

Kourt shared photos from the ceremony earlier in the day, uploading 10 images with the caption, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Travis posted some as well, writing, "What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒"

According to TMZ, the duo still plan to have "several" other celebrations, with lots of fanfare ... and, likely, Hulu cameras shooting it all.