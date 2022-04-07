Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel to Police Over Will Smith Joke

Getty

Calling your colleagues "pro-pedophile" is okay, though.

Jimmy Kimmel could be in trouble with the law after he was reported... for telling a joke.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter she had alerted Capitol Police to a "threat of violence against me."

The GOP Congresswoman shared a clip of Kimmel's allegedly menacing comments, which he made during his Tuesday night monologue.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote 'Yes' on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ," the host quoted her.

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?"

Of course, Jimmy didn't actually say what he needed Will for... but MTG certainly seemed to think he was referring to his slapping prowess.

"@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," she tweeted the following day.

Kimmel didn't seem too worried, mocking the Republican lawmaker in a tweeted reply:

"Officer? I would like to report a joke," he jibed.

On Thursday, Judge Jackson became Justice Jackson, making history as the first ever Black woman to sit on the highest court in the land.

During her confirmation hearing, she was relentlessly grilled by several Republican senators on her sentencing history, as they attempted to paint her as soft on crime.