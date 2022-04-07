Parkland Massacre Juror Tells Judge She's Too Busy Having Affair to Serve

AP

"I'm married and I have my sugar daddy, I see him every day."

A potential juror in the Parkland massacre case has excused herself because she is too busy with birthdays, her kids, her husband... and her sugar daddy.

Amid jury selection for the sentencing trial of school shooter Nikolas Cruz (pictured, inset), who pled guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Judge Elizabeth Scherer was caught off guard when the woman — "Miss Bristol" — told her she couldn't serve because it would interfere with her extramarital affair.

The bizarre courtroom interaction was captured on video published by the Daily Mail; it shows the 46-year-old judge's flummoxed reaction as Miss Bristol complains that the inconvenient trial is expected to last "a whole entire month."

"First of all let me clarify myself: July 7th is my birthday, the 4th is my son, and the 18th is my other son," the mom explains. "So that ain't gonna work out for me."

"Then again, I need to figure out something, I have my sugar daddy that I see every day."

"I'm sorry?" the judge asked.

"My sugar daddy," Miss Bristol matter-of-factly replies.

"Okay... I'm not exactly sure what you're talking about..." the bewildered Judge Scherer admits, scanning her notes.

"Well I'm married and I have my sugar daddy and I see him every day," Miss Bristol patiently explains.

"OK. All right. Ma'am, we'll come back to you, OK?" the judge told her. "Thank you."

Miss Bristol was indeed later excused.