Vanessa Lachey Reveals How Nick Lachey's Divorce From Jessica Simpson Affected Their Relationship

Getty

Vanessa Lachey is getting candid about how her husband Nick Lachey's highly publicized divorce from Jessica Simpson affected the early days of their relationship.

The couple are the hosts of Netflix's new reality dating show "The Ultimatum", and during an episode, revealed to contestants just how Nick's previous relationship had resulted in a rocky start to their budding romance.

"He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s–t very publicly and it was very hard for us," the "NCIS: Hawai'i" actress admitted.

Despite the drama that ensued, Vanessa revealed that the pressure had brought the two even closer.

"It wasn't until the moment that he was like, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and I said, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and we truly committed to each other," she explained. "We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could."

Nick shared his wife's sentiments, noting, "I think we got perspective."

Simpson and Lachey announced their divorce back in November 2005 after three years of marriage. Although Nick and Vanessa had interacted over the years, the two didn't reconnect until early 2006 when he was filming a music video for his song "What's Left of Me."

According to Vanessa, she and her future husband would talk "for hours a day" beforehand, and when it was finally time to see Nick in person for his video shoot, she was nervous.

"I get there and we have this emotional connection, and this is the first time we're gonna physically see each other after the butterflies," she told Tamron Hall in a February 2020 interview. "And they say, 'Uh, Miss Minnillo' — 'cause my maiden name is Vanessa Minnillo — 'Mr. Lachey has picked out your wardrobe. It's over there in the back.'"