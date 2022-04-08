Donald Glover Interviews Himself for Interview Magazine, Internet Reacts

Getty

"Big cringe."

He may have two personas as Donald Glover and Childish Gambino... but not everyone was enamored with the idea of them interviewing each other.

The actor/rapper/singer/writer/comedian/director/producer and apparent reporter sat down for an interview, with himself, because, well, all other journalists are rubbish at their jobs, apparently.

"Yeah, so first question, why'd you want to do this?" he asked himself, in the Interview Magazine piece.

"I guess I don't love interviews and I asked myself, 'Why don't you like interviews?' And I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same," he replied. "This way I can get questions I usually don't get asked."

"You don't think this is contrived?" he asked himself (a question, it turned out, many would wonder). "I don't think it's more contrived than any other interview," he replied.

It wasn't just the format of the interview that lit Twitter up, but some of the bizarre questions he asked/was asked, including "Are you afraid of Black women?" -- which was especially weird since he appeared to side-step it. He also appeared to get irritated at himself about all the Black questions.

Glover certainly wasn't modest when speaking to himself either, describing his 2013 album "Because The Internet" ("which I think has proven itself to be a classic") as the rap equivalent of Radiohead's "OK Computer."

"It's prescient in tone and subject matter and it's extremely influential," he told himself. "And I know no one's gonna give me that until I'm dead. But it's true."

That was nothing to the praise he lavished on his own TV show "Atlanta" however.

After drifting into a conversation comparing TV series to food dishes ("Euphoria" and "Dave" get restaurant reviewed), he described his own show thusly:

"The people need to know this is high-end shit. I’m saying Atlanta is osso buco served with risotto, prepared by a chef who studied in New York City, spent five years on the road, worked at a Michelin star spot for three years, and used the money to buy a small farm. He invites you over to try out some recipes he’s been working on with his friends using the produce they grew together. Even if you don’t like it, you can’t say it’s not high quality. The quality is undeniable."

"I'm not saying this to be pompous." he added. "I'm saying that because we deserve it."

And when the interviewer asked "Who's the last person you had a deep conversation with?".... you can probably guess the answer.

As for what Twitter made of the self interview, some did not find it appetizing:

donald glover interviewing himself is a great example of how the skills of profilers/critics/interviewers are so undervalued. — Angelica Jade (@angelicabastien) April 7, 2022 @angelicabastien

I’ve felt icky about this & celebs interviewing other celebs for awhile now. It feels very self-aggrandizing and very much like a way for them to avoid tough questions and transparency.



And this is unsurprising considering some of the critique DG is getting about Atlanta S3 https://t.co/YKf8j9Asss — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) April 7, 2022 @CiCiAdams_

Donald Glover did always want to be Kanye so I guess we all should’ve expected the everyone thinks I’m an incel but I’m a creative genius act, but Jesus Christ he’s taking it to new levels lately — james (@seacaptainjames) April 8, 2022 @seacaptainjames

Oh I just found it.



Donald Glover makes it very difficult to like what Donald Glover makes because Donald Glover is so annoying. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 7, 2022 @812filmreviews

donald glover interviewed himself, called FX’s dave a “good burger,” told zendaya to leave sam levinson and come to death row, and said ‘because the internet’ is rap’s ‘ok computer’



i cant stop laughing — midnight boy (@charlesxholmes) April 7, 2022 @charlesxholmes

wow donald glover is insufferable isn’t he? — olivia (@lexaprobably) April 8, 2022 @lexaprobably

That Donald Glover interview with himself was big cringe and idk why he needs us to think he's not on the internet 24/7 like the rest of us — (Barry) (@ProbablyBarry) April 8, 2022 @ProbablyBarry

My thoughts on the Donald Glover “interview” pic.twitter.com/HROMrRVVLT — Jacob Nierenberg (@JacobNierenberg) April 8, 2022 @JacobNierenberg

Others found it quite refreshing:

Kinda enjoyed being weirded out by the Donald Glover interview. Felt odd & vulnerable really one of my fav combos — Erica (@ericaandclothes) April 8, 2022 @ericaandclothes

This Donald Glover interviews Donald Glover interview is fun. I get it. He's trying to be more honest with himself and let himself speak freely, which isn't always possible with media being so frustrating sometimes. Full interview here: https://t.co/w04aXSZ0Y0 — Alex B. (@firstshowing) April 8, 2022 @firstshowing

my new life goal is to be able to interview myself like @donaldglover pic.twitter.com/zdRJHNtiax — ladidai 🇳🇬🗽🌴 (😈,😇) (@ladidaix) April 8, 2022 @ladidaix

Hey donald glover dont listen to these weirdos. Self interview was dope. 🤷🏽‍♂️. Honestly couldnt imagine a better interview by, insert famous interviewer…. Also Because the internet IS a classic. Listened to Biggest Troll on the way to work. Holla — The Yala of the Yala (@FlintGreyJune) April 8, 2022 @FlintGreyJune

This interview of Donald Glover interviewing Donald Glover is... honestly one of the best interviews I've ever read.



Wouldn't trust just every artist to interview themselves, but it allows Glover to get way more insightful.https://t.co/MKZcptu1Ve — J.T. Trollman (@jtroll) April 8, 2022 @jtroll

And some just found it downright hilarious:

Lmao waking up and reading about Donald Glover interviewing himself and this is all I thought of pic.twitter.com/26KxBct4Wv — SephiRØTH (@th3_Roth) April 7, 2022 @th3_Roth

Donald Glover’s interview with himself pic.twitter.com/S75HJO1pCy — nubile nubian negotiator for house brown-jackson (@writerbxtch) April 7, 2022 @writerbxtch

If childish gambino was going to interview himself the LEAST he could have done was say that it was Donald Glover interviewing Childish Gambino 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/Ap66elA3RZ — Sunflower 🌻 (@BaddieBellaDona) April 8, 2022 @BaddieBellaDona