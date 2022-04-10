The Essential Bruce Willis Movies (and Where to Stream Them)

Getty

From "Die Hard" to "Moonrise Kingdom," here's what you should be watching...

After over three decades in Hollywood, Bruce Willis has become one of the most iconic actors of his generation. Successfully shifting from a sitcom star to big screen action hero, Bruce has racked up an impressive amount of credits on his extended résumé.

With the news of his impending retirement due to health issues, fans are looking back on the impressive breadth of his career. From indie classic "Pulp Fiction" to psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense" to twee comedy "Moonrise Kingdom," Bruce has done it all.

Here are the Bruce Willis flicks you should be watching (in no particular order)...

1. "Die Hard"

In "Die Hard," Bruce stars as John McClane, a New York cop who travels to Los Angeles to visit his estranged wife and two daughters for the holidays. Things take a turn when her holiday office party at an exclusive high rise is taken hostage by a gang of European terrorists. It doesn't take John long to figure that there's no one to save the hostages but him.

2. "12 Monkeys"

In a not-so-distant future, convict James Cole lives in a world plagued by a man-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet. He is recruited for a mission to time travel back to the 1990s to obtain information about the plague just before its deadly spread — but he gets little in the way of cooperation.

3. "The Fifth Element"

"The Fifth Element" takes place in the 23rd century, during which New York City cabbie Korben Dallas finds himself with the fate of the world in his hands when Leeloo falls into his cab. As the embodiment of the fifth element, Leeloo is in a race against time to combine with the other four to keep the approaching Great Evil from destroying the world and save humanity.

4. "The Last Boy Scout"

In "The Last Boy Scout," Bruce plays a former first-rate Secret Service agent turned private investigator whose latest gig is protecting a pole dancer. When she's murdered, he must team up with her ex-quarterback boyfriend in order to uncover her killers. They soon stumble upon a plot by a well-known football magnate to bribe federal legislators into legalizing sports gambling.

5. "The Sixth Sense"

Supernatural psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense" follows a withdrawn young boy haunted by the secret that he is visited by dark spirits. Frightened by the otherworldly visitations from the shadows, he confides in child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe. As Dr. Crowe tries to uncover the truth about Cole's supernatural abilities, the duo is awakened to something unexplainable.

6. "Pulp Fiction"

Bruce joins an all-star cast of John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson in "Pulp Fiction," which follows the unexpectedly intertwined lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of small-time thieves.

7. "Armageddon"

After discovering that an asteroid the size of Texas is threatening to collide with Earth, NASA determines the only way to stop it is to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear bomb. Renowned driller Harry Stamper, played by Bruce, is recruited for the dangerous space mission -- but only on the condition that he can bring along his own hotshot crew.

8. "Sin City"

"Sin City" brings the dark world of Frank Miller's graphic novel to vivid life, exploring the dark underbelly of Basin City. The film tells a quartet of neo-noir tales of people caught up in the city's violent corruption — from a mysterious salesman narrating a tragic story of codependency to a vigilante in search of his lost love to a grizzled cop foiling the ambitions of a child-killer.

9. "Looper"

In the futuristic world of "Looper," time travel exists but is illegal and only available for those willing to pay the price on the black market. The mob takes advantage of this technology and begins to use it as a new way to eliminate enemies, sending their target 30 years into the past to be killed by a "looper." Hired guns like Joe make good money off of their work but things change when the mob decides to "close the loop" and send Joe's future self to the past for assassination.

10. "Moonrise Kingdom"

Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom" tells the tale of two 12-year-olds who fall in love, make a secret pact, and run away together into the wilderness. Set on an island off the coast of New England in the summer of 1965, the children are hunted down by various authorities while a violent storm is brewing off-shore and the peaceful community is turned upside down.

11. "Death Becomes Her"

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn star alongside Bruce in "Death Becomes Her," as the two women fight for immortality. Their journey for eternal life begins when one of the women, a movie star on the rise, steals the husband of her former friend. Years later, the jilted woman finds herself in a psychiatric hospital plotting revenge while the actress goes on to marry her ex-husband. Later in life, she returns to confront the couple — but looks completely radiant thanks to a mysterious drug that grants eternal life to the person who drinks it. When the actress wants to get in on the secret to immortality, she learns that it has a heavy price to pay.

12. "Unbreakable"