Erika Jayne Trashes Garcelle Beauvais' New Book .... Literally

Beauvais seemed unbothered by the slight.

Erika Jayne may have gotten an early copy of Garcelle Beauvais' new book, "Love Me as I Am," but it didn't take long for her to toss it into the trash!

On Sunday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared an Instagram Story in which she placed the memoir into the garbage. She tagged Garcelle in the post, writing, "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you’ll see this."

She also included a GIF of Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street in the post.

While Garcelle didn't respond directly, she did appear unbothered later in the day when she shared a video to her main feed showing her getting her glam on.

She captioned the post, "Mood😊😜 have a blessed day guys." RHOBH costars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton both jumped into the comments, leaving fire and heart-eyed emojis, respectively.

It's unclear what triggered Erika's post, but the book doesn't really refer to her all that much directly. In fact, the only direct mention Jayne does get is a largely positive one, as Garcelle praises Erika's grit.

In February, Garcelle did confirm she was "not friends" with Erika and opened up about why she unfollowed her costar on social media.

"OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like. And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don't want to see her posts, I don't want to put a little like," she explained on an episode of The Real. "So, I thought, I'm going to unfollow her, I don't want to see her posts."

"Did I know it was going to cause World War III? Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place," she joked. "Friends were texting me going, 'I can't believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal.' But it is. I guess it's a new way of saying I don't like you, but I don't want to tell you, so I'm just going to unfollow you."

"People were outraged! She was outraged too, I think," said Garcelle, before adding, "She could care less, I think."

The slight comes after the trailer for the upcoming season of RHOBH dropped last week -- a trailer in which Garcelle tells Erika, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own."

Season 12 of RHOBH premieres May 11th on Bravo.