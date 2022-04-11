Kendall Says Kris Jenner Pressuring Her to Have Kids, Kourtney Facing Fertility Struggles

Getty/Instagram

"Is this not up to me?" Kendall wonders.

Kris Jenner already has so many kids and grandbabies she sometimes laughingly struggles to rattle off all their names. But she's not done wanting a bigger and bigger family, which has her looking at the only one of her children to not yet procreate.

With the youngest, Kylie, now the proud mother of two babies, Kendall shared with E! News that momager Kris has been dropping not-so-subtle hints and reminders.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,'" Kendall shared. "And I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?'"

Kris, who was also part of the interview, had absolutely no shame about it, either, laughingly adding, "Just your friendly reminder." According to Kendall, Kylie is no help either, heaping on plenty of her own pressure.

Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker are coming up on two years together. It was TMZ who first spotted the secretive couple together way back in April 2020. It was almost a year later, on Valentine's Day 2021, that the couple made things Instagram official.

Since then, as with most of Kendall's personal life, the couple has kept things pretty quiet and lowkey. Whatever they're doing is working, though, as they seem happier than ever in the rare glimpses fans do get of them together.

And clearly Kris thinks they're maybe in it for the long haul and is ready for them to take their relationship to another level. The 26-year-old model has spoken about having kids before, saying on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that watching Kylie have her baby was giving her a bit of "baby fever."

She also said that she'd decided she'd like to have kids before she's 30, which would give Mama Kris just a few more years to wait.

In the meantime, Kris' eldest daughter, Kourtney, is actively trying to expand her own family with her fiancé, Travis Barker. The 42-year-old entrepreneur told ET that the couple has been facing some fertility challenges.

"It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it," she said, with Khloe chiming in, "And emotional."