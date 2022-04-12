Josh Peck Spills On How Much He Made On 'Drake & Josh'

Getty

Josh Peck is sharing how much a child actor can expect to make on Nickelodeon...at least nearly two decades ago.

During an appearance on Dear Media's "Trading Secrets" podcast, Peck opened up about his annual salary as a child actor on the hit show and set the record straight on any financial misconceptions.

"I can only speak to my experience, but I think it's quite public that if you were on a show like 'Two and a Half Men' or 'Modern Family', and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show, the case could be made that you'd have enough money to last you for the rest of your life," he explained.

Peck also addressed talk that he was given a "golden parachute": "The reality is that when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode. So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left after agents and managers and taxes."

Josh continued, "You live with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year—now, certainly a great amount of money, but not enough to set you up for life. And a lot of it, we lived on, and I'm not gonna brag: My mom and I had a used BMW five series. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities… We lived a very middle-class life."

The money the actor earned "went to their lifestyles when the show was over" and revealed that there were "no residuals on kids' television."

"It was like we had 18 months of runway, you know," he added. "It's as though someone had lost their job."

Back in March while appearing on the "BFFs" podcast, the now 35-year-old shared his side of the story of how he and his Nickelodeon co-star, Drake Bell, had their public falling out when Peck declined to invite Bell to his 2017 wedding to wife Paige O'Brien.

At the time, Bell called out Peck on social media for the apparent diss -- before the two eventually ran into each other in person at the MTV Video Music Awards a few months later.

"I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now,'" Peck claimed in a new interview. "He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole 5-minute performance of an apology."

"I am getting married that night and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out and coming for me. On the night of my wedding," Peck continued. "It's delusional because it is like, 'Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number.'"