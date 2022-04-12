Kendall and Kylie Go Viral For Not Knowing The Meaning of 'Frugal'

Getty

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gone viral once again...this time for not knowing the meaning of the word "frugal."

During an interview with Access Hollywood with mom Kris Jenner and their sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, the famous family was asked questions about their dynamic and held up photos of the family member who most accurately fit specific traits.

The clip, which soon went viral on TikTok, began with an interviewer asking the women "Who's the most frugal of the bunch?" off camera.

Kris and Kourtney immediately held up a photo of Kendall and while Kim initially gravitated towards the picture of Kourtney, she immediately switched her answer after the general consensus chose the supermodel.

Kendall was comically seen scrambling to answer the question and looked visibly confused until she discreetly leaned over to Kourtney where she admitted, "I don't know what that means."

"You care about the cost, like money," the POOSH founder appeared to say while laughing.

Jenner enthusiastically replied, "Oh yeah, I'm cheap!"

Kylie on the other hand was seen quietly observing her sisters before pulling out the same card.

One user commented, "When you're so rich that you have never heard of or had to use the word frugal."

Another pointed out the Kylie Cosmetics founder's clear calculation, "Kylie waiting for the answer, then acting like she came up with it is everything."

"Kylie was like 'yeah what everyone else said' but I also didn't know what it meant lol!” said a follower.

One viewer pointed out Kourtney’s sisterly exchange, "That was cute. Big sis with the assist."

The famous family has been on a promotional circuit in order to publicize their new reality series with Hulu, “The Kardashians.”

Filmed in Fall 2021, this Thursday's premiere kicks off with Kim preparing for her hosting gig at "Saturday Night Live" while navigating her divorce from Kanye West and studying for the bar exam. Not long into the first episode, which TooFab has screened, however, Kim is shocked when her son Saint shows her his tablet and something pops up about "unreleased footage" from her sex tape.