Scott Disick Says It's 'Super Hurtful' Being Excluded by Kardashians After Kourtney-Travis Relationship

Getty

Kourtney also reacts to Scott and Younes' "despicable" DMs on The Kardashians premiere.

"The Kardashians" are adding to their ever-growing family -- but someone's feeling a little left out.

In the series premiere of the clan's new Hulu show, there is quite a bit of drama involving Scott Disick -- who will continue to be a cast member -- and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship with Travis Barker.

The episode -- which premieres Thursday and has been screened by TooFab -- begins with Kourtney opening up about her new beau, saying "he was one of my closest friends for probably 8 years. We used to work out together all the time. We fell in love and now he's my boyfriend." She explains he asked her over for movie night after they started sending "flirtatious" texts to each other during the pandemic. According to Kourt, she made the first move, kissing him after the movie ended.

With Travis very much part of the picture now, Scott now appears to be an afterthought, as he wasn't invited to a family BBQ attended by nearly everybody else. "It's everything he was always afraid of, 'I don't have any family, you're my only family,' and now it's coming true," says Kim, recalling some of the fears Scott has expressed in the past following his split from Kourtney.

"Hold on guys, Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about this?" Kourtney exclaims in a confessional, defending herself. "Let's just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves."

In his first appearance on the new series, Scott opens up in his own confessional about his post-Kourtney outlook.

"For the first time in my life it's finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on," he says, before being asked if he was open to having a "real loving relationship" with someone else too. "If I want to find someone real and serious that I'd want to spent my life with, it would have to be somebody ... [in their] upper 20s. Not over 30 ... whatever ... 30, whatever it is. If I love somebody, doesn't matter their age."

Sitting down with Khloe Kardashian, Scott tells her he knew about the BBQ thanks to the ex-couple's kids and being excluded didn't exactly make him feel great. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," he says, before adding that he'd rather be around Travis and Kourtney and the rest of the family "then not at all."

Khloe felt Kourtney was just trying to avoid an uncomfortable situation, for both of them.

"I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry honey, eventually you guys will figure it out and you'll get back together one day.' My foot was always halfway in the door," Scott continues, saying it was "a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically." He says that "losing her as a best friend" and becoming "just more of co-parents" has been "probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

That being said, he added that he understands the bigger picture here and is happy that Kourtney is happy. "I felt like I did so much wrong to her over so many years, I felt super guilty and felt like if she ever needed me for any reason whatsoever, I'd be there to make it up to her," he continues, "Kourtney has [the] right to despise me and the way I treated her, because it was horrible."

Later, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe all meet up for lunch, where they address the Scott situation.

"He asked me about it and said, 'Did you not want me at this BBQ?' And I was like, 'Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this, act like it,'" Kourt explains, before addressing some of the social media drama going on at the time.

"I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes," she said, referring to her ex Younes Bendjima sharing DMs between him and Scott to Instagram, in which Disick criticized Kourtney and Travis' vacation PDA. "I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend.' He was asking if he could apologize [to Travis]. Then I wrote him, 'This is despicable.'"

"When I was in Italy with Travis, I woke up from a text from Scott saying, 'I'm so sorry, I DMed your ex-boyfriend,' who I can't stand," she adds in a confessional. "For so many years Scott's always gotten away with bad behavior and still been invited and I don't think that's going to continue."

She then declares, "I will continue to live my life and pretend no one's watching."