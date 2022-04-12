Rihanna Defends Revealing Maternity Style In Vogue: 'Why Should You Be Hiding Your Pregnancy?'

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that."

Rihanna and her growing baby bump cover the May 2022 issue of Vogue, where she opens up about her unique approach to maternity wear.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, says she's on a mission to "redefine" what woman can wear during their pregnancies -- and has, so far, been spotted out in a number of curve-hugging minis, crop tops and more belly-baring looks.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry -- it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,'" she told the publication, reportedly rolling her eyes at the thought of "maternity jeans."

"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she added. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

She also joked that it's been tough for her stylist to keep up with her ever-evolving physique, saying, "I'm sure he's going to ask for a raise after this."

The 34-year-old superstar was also asked how she'd feel if their first child wasn't a budding fashion aficionado like its famous parents -- an idea that sent shockwaves through her system. "Don't say that! You just broke my heart!" she exclaimed with a laugh. "Yo! That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You've got me so nervous!"

Rihanna also opened up a bit about her relationship with A$AP Rocky, saying that, with her, it's not easy to get out of the friend zone. The rapper, however, eventually found a way out of it.

"I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in," she said, before revealing the two really bonded while taking a cross-country road trip together in Summer 2020.

"There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it's just us living," she said. "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side. What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we're feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other."

She also revealed the two weren't necessarily "planning" to have kids together -- but they also weren't "planning against it" either.

"I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s---. We just had fun," she explained. "And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began."

Since Rihanna is known for lighting up, she also shared that not being able to smoke was something over which she had some concerns.

"I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can't just go and smoke a joint right now," she explained. "But I was pleasantly surprised that I've been able to manage."