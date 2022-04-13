Heidi Montag Ripped For Promoting Single-Use Jeans

Instagram / Getty

Heidi Montag has come under fire over her new fashion campaign.

Earlier this week, "The Hills" star took to Instagram to announce that she's working with a new brand titled S1NGLES Jeans. According to the denim company, the pants are "the world's first single-use jeans."

As the brand's website explains, "The beauty of S1NGLES is that you only wear them once. When you're done with them, you throw them away and wear a new pair. It's that simple. And it's completely sustainable because S1NGLES are made from a proprietary blend of form-fitting cotton and recycled plastic."

However, as many social media users pointed out, the idea of "single-use jeans" seems to be far from environmentally friendly.

Unsurprisingly, Montag was ripped over the campaign, with many fans even suggesting that the entire thing was a joke.

"The most IDIOTIC thing I have seen in a while! 😂😂😂😂 Makes you look desperate for attention & $ 🙄," a user wrote.

"What in the global warming did I just read?," a person added, while another said, "This is disgusting and better be a MF joke."

"This is so wasteful omg," another commented. "Heidi you really lost yourself."

Another person slammed the brand "as in poor taste and toxic to consumers and the environment," while another user said, "If this company honestly think it's a sustainable product, it needs to buy a dictionary and look up what sustainability actually means!!!!"

The photos and video from the campaign show Montag floating in the ocean while wearing a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt. The ad itself confused users as well — and they didn't hold back on sharing their honest questions.

"and she's floating in the ocean like a single use water bottle??," a person asked.

"Why does it look like it's on a dead body," another commented.

Another wrote, "I'm confused. Are these for wearing in the water only? Every pic is in the water 🤔."