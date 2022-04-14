Amanda Bynes Drops Rap Song 'Diamonds' Following Conservatorship End

Instagram

The former child star spits bars, "Diamonds on my fish all wet."

Amanda Bynes is pursuing a new passion following the termination of her conservatorship -- rap.

On Wednesday April 13, the former child star dropped her new single called "DIAMONDS" with her fiancé Paul Michael. The 36-year-old teased the track on her Instagram where she shared a clip of the song with her followers.

Bynes captioned the post, "DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael."

"DIAMONDS" is a bass-heavy song that starts with Michael's rhymes, Bynes makes her debut on the track almost a minute in and raps, "Diamonds / Diamonds / Diamonds on my neck / On my wrist. Diamonds / Diamonds / Diamonds on my fish all wet."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, David A. Esquibias, Amanda's attorney revealed that the couple had recorded the track while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Amanda is creative and playful," he said. "She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic. She is now able to share it with her fans."

The hot track comes almost a month after the "Easy A" actress had her near 10-year conservatorship terminated.

Bynes had been under a conservatorship since August 2013. Initially a temporary situation, with her mother Lynn in place as her conservator following her allegedly erratic and potentially dangerous behavior -- as well as a psychiatric hopsitalization -- in October 2014, it became a full and ongoing conservatorship.

Her parents "100 percent” supported Bynes' decision to end the conservatorship. Tamar Arminak, the parents' attorney, told NBC News in February, "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

Following the end of her conservatorship in March, in a statement to People Magazine, Amanda expressed her gratitude for the support she had received from her followers and family for their well wishes.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said at the time.