Brian Austin Green Reveals He Was 'Bedridden' for Weeks with Bowel Disease

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star thanked pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess for stepping up to help with him and his kids over the six-and-a-half-week span.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess put their relationship through one of the biggest tests for any couple when he became so ill he was "practically bedridden" for more than a month and a half.

After a lengthy absence from social media, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star returned on Wednesday to let his fans in on what's been going on with him -- and it sounds awful.

He certainly looked in better spirits and health in the video posted to his Instagram, where he shared what knocked him down and out, and how terrible he felt about the "horrible timing" of the whole thing.

"I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun," he explained, before echoing, "Horrible timing. Horrible timing." That timing comes in part because girlfriend Burgess is currently pregnant and suddenly found herself with a whole lot more on her plate than just that.

"Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids, cause I was pretty bedridden for a while," BAG said, saying that the "Dancing with the Stars" pro was "amazing."

He went on to note that she was also taking care of him all that time, "not complaining, being amazing." He added, "I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life."

The good news it that BAG said he is back on social media, back into the normal swing of things in life and "feeling good."

"It was a terrible experience, I'm glad it's over," he summed up, promising that his podcast will be the next thing to make its triumphant return in its life.

Several hours after posting his initial video, Green must have been struck by the tone of some of the comments he was seeing as he jumped back into his own post to call them out, while laughing.

"I never said it’s the first time I had it 🤣," he posted, without specifically referring to any comments in particular. "why would you guys be negative on this thread? That makes no sense to me." Most of the comments appear to be extremely positive and supportive.