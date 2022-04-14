Frank Langella Reportedly Fired from 'House of Usher' After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Getty

The veteran actor had been cast in the lead role of Roderick Usher in Mike Flanagan's reimagining of the Edgar Allan Poe classic -- the role will be recast and scenes already filmed reshot.

Netflix's upcoming "The Fall of the House of Usher" is finding itself in need of a new Usher after the firing of veteran Oscar-winning Actor Frank Langella, per Deadline.

TMZ broke the story on Tuesday that Langella was under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct on the set of Mike Flanagan's highly-anticipated adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's classic horror story.

According to the outlet, Langella was alleged to have made a sexually inappropriate joke and that he also touched the leg of a female star, purportedly joking to her, "Did you like that?"

According to Deadline, after the conclusion into the investigation, Langella has been let go from his role as Roderick Usher in the series. While Langella was not filming this week, production is about halfway through, per the outlet.

Nevertheless, the decision has reportedly been made to recast Langella's role and shift focus until that process is complete to scenes that do not involve the grand patriarch of the Usher family.

Further, scenes Langella already filmed will reportedly be reshot so as to remove him entirely from the final product. As they did with TMZ's initial report, Netflix declined to comment for Deadline's story.

"The Fall of the House of Usher" is the fourth horror project by Mike Flanagan for Netflix, following the towering success of "The Haunting of Hill House" and its follow-up series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and "Midnight Mass."

Flanagan has been praised for the more complex emotional and psychological elements of his horror series. Netflix describes this latest project as "an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy," based on Poe's short story (as well as additional works). The deeper themes explored will include family, madness, isolation and identity.

"The Fall of the House of Usher" also stars Mary McDonnell as Roderick's twin sister, as well as Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly and dozens of other cast members -- many of them familiar to fans of Flanagan's previous projects. He's been building a roster of returning players much the same way Ryan Murphy has.

While no release date has been announced, filming was expected to finish on June 7. It remains to be seen if these changes will cause any production delays, though it certainly seems possible, or even likely, that they will.