Sienna Miller Admits She Had 'Zero Chemistry' with This Costar

Getty

Some roles are more challenging than others -- and when it came to starring opposite Ben Affleck, Sienna Miller had a hard time pulling off their characters' on-camera love story.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" this week, the 40-year-old actress opened up about her experience working with Affleck in the 2016 movie "Live By Night," which Ben also directed. She played his love interest in the film.

"Ben Affleck was like my brother," she said. "I've never laughed so much in my life. I mean, that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name-dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it.”

"We had zero chemistry whatsoever. It was hysterical," she continued. "We were supposed to be in love. We could not be less attracted to each other, which was hysterical."

There were some logistical issues that affected the pair as well, as Miller said Affleck "has an enormous head," compared to her "small one." She added, "so they'd have to, like, put me slightly ahead of him ... and he directed the movie and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time."

The movie was a box office bomb when it was released, taking in just $22 million worldwide against a $64 million budget. It was also ravaged by critics and sits at 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, rendering it "rotten."

Affleck also wrote the screenplay for the film -- adapted from the 2012 book of the same name -- and produced the project. The actor was riding high off of the successes of "Gone Baby Gone," "The Town," and "Argo" at the time, but hasn't directed another film since.

Speaking with Barrymore about the many leading men she's starred opposite of, Miller noted she'd been lucky because "they're all great," with the exception of "a couple of creepers." After Drew listed off Paul Rudd, Channing Tatum, Bradley Cooper and Jimmy Fallon, she said they were "all just delightful."