Jennifer Garner Receives a Sweet Birthday Surprise From Donny Osmond

Getty

"The one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion — @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off."

Jennifer Garner received an epic surprise ahead of her 50th birthday — and as she described it, it "was a doozy."

As shown in a video the actress shared to Instagram on Friday, Garner was surprised by her childhood crush: Donny Osmond.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the clip, above, Garner — who will celebrate her milestone birthday on Sunday — can be seen watching a video of Osmond on a cellphone as she sits at a table at a restaurant with friends. The "13 Going on 30" star seemed to be in shock as she watched the clip. However, before she could even thank her pals for the video, Osmond appeared behind her and continued singing the song.

A happily shocked Garner then got up out of her chair and turned around to greet Osmond, who then finished the song. The "Adam Project" actress hugged Osmond, 64, and was so overwhelmed over the surprise that she took over her sweater!

"I'm so hot, can I just take my sweater off?" she adorably asked as Osmond laughed.

And not only was Osmond the surprise, but he brought along a little birthday gift for Garner as well: a birthday cake that read, "13 Going on 50. Love Donny" in icing. The words, of course, were a reference to Garner's film, "13 Going on 30."

As shown in the clip, Garner and Osmond went on to perform a duet together.

Garner reflected on the incredible surprise in the post's caption, writing, "My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off."

"He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act," she revealed, adding, "Thank you, Donny."

Garner concluded her post by giving a shoutout to Osmond's sister, Marie, as well as his wife, Debbie, whom Garner said she "hope[s] to meet someday."

The "Yes Day" actress previously gushed over her love of Osmond in the past.

Back in 2019, Katie Couric posted a video of The Osmonds and Cher performing together to Instagram, below. The news anchor captioned the throwback clip, "If this doesn’t get you going this morning nothing will. Long live @cher and the Osmonds."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the time, per PEOPLE, Garner commented on Couric's post, writing, "My number one biggest crush of all time @donnyosmond."

The "Alias" star's remark caught Osmond's eye, and he replied to her comment. Referencing the colorful jumpsuits Osmond and his siblings were wearing in the video, the singer quipped, "Miraculous that those jumpsuits didn't scare you away."

Osmond also gave a shoutout to Garner on his Instagram Story at the time. Alongside a screengrab of a news article about their Instagram exchange — including Garner's revelation of her childhood crush — Osmond wrote, "You learn something new every day!"

The TV host went on to add, "Congrats on being featured in @people's #BeautifulIssue 2019, @jennifer.garner. No beauty shines greater than a good heart."