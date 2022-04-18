Jennifer Grey Talks Plastic Surgery, Teen Partying, Fatal Accident & Famous Relationships

Getty

She opens up about dating Johnny Depp and Matthew Broderick, the two nose jobs, and growing up hanging with Andy Warhol

Jennifer Grey is not putting herself in the corner anymore.

In fact, the '80s icon has titled her new memoir "Out of the Corner" where she revisits her upbringing in the spotlight, famous relationships, plastic surgery, and whether she was "banished from the kingdom" of Hollywood.

Speaking with People, in an interview about her new book, she opens up about dating Johnny Depp and Matthew Broderick, the two nose jobs, and growing up hanging with Andy Warhol.

The publication asked the "Dirty Dancing" star, now 62, about an infamous Hollywood moment when at a premiere Michael Douglas didn't recognize the actress after her second rhinoplasty.

"That was the first time I had gone out in public," she told People. "And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next."

"In the world's eyes, I was no longer me," Grey recalled, saying that she resisted pressure to go under the knife since she was a child despite her mother "always telling me I should do my nose."

However, she insists that her mother "loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, guess what? It's too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them."

Patrick Swayze & Jennifer Grey in 1987's Dirty Dancing (Everett)

"But when I was a kid, I was completely anti-rhinoplasty," she admitted. "I mean it was like my religion. I was like, I loved that my parents did it. I understand it was the '50s. I understand they were assimilating. I understood that you had to change your name and you had to do certain things, and it was just normalized, right? You can't be gay. You can't be Jewish. You know, you can't look Jewish. You're just trying to fit into whatever is the group think."

On who or what was to blame for her dwindling movie prospects at the time, she says: "I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That's a lie. I banished myself."

However, this memoir symbolizes so much for her at this point in her life: "To take myself out of the corner — and to recognize that I have been putting myself there, through story, through narratives that weren't giving me the best life. The story I was telling myself about how I got here was not a great story. And not entirely true. I hadn't seen the ways in which I'd made choices."

Grey also recounted some of her experiences as a teenager going to Studio 54, "Yes, there was lots of drugs and drinking." She went on to describe dating an older guy -- saying "I never dated a teenager in my life. I don't think I ever even kissed a teenager" -- where she would club all night and then change at his place to go to high school the next morning.

"I was hanging out at [Andy Warhol's] The Factory during the day and 54 at night. I was very much in the… in the gang," she said.

"Years later, when I looked at Andy's book I looked myself up in the index because I was sure I was going to be there because I was part of this gang for years," she told the publication. "There was only one thing said to me, about me. And it was like, 'And, you know, I would look at Jennifer. I would wonder, you know, why was her… Um, her dad got a nose job. Why wouldn't he make sure she had one too,' or something like that."

And of course it wouldn't be a true memoir without some dating intel -- including a tragic accident involving one of her most famous boyfriends.

She began dating Matthew Broderick -- who she describes as "genius, smart, funny, cute" -- while filming "Ferris Bueller's Day Off".

In 1987, a year after the film came out, Broderick was driving in Northern Ireland when two people were struck and killed. Grey says that some people might think her new book will reveal some "long held secret" but made it clear that "it was a pure and simple accident that was tragic."

She went on to say that "it had very serious traumatic lasting effects" on everyone involved in the accident.

Of dating Johnny Depp she says it was like a "f--king bonfire" -- and she didn't say much else just that there was some serious "heat."

She also was famously linked to Michael J. Fox. In 2001 she married Clark Gregg, who she shares a daughter with. They divorced in 2021.

"Out of the Corner: A Memoir" hits bookstores everywhere May 3, 2022.