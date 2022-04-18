Jessica Simpson Opens Up About 3 Year Process to Lose 100lbs

YouTube

"I thought I was going to be in a one piece so when I put that two piece on, I got super emotional"

Jessica Simpson is opening up about the three year process she underwent to lose pregnancy weight.

During a virtual appearance on "The Real Daytime", the 41-year-old singer talked about the 100lbs she lost through "determined patience."

"It took three years, I call it determined patience. I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I've done it, there are easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it's impossible," Simpson explained. "So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

A week before her appearance on the daytime talk show, the "Irresistible" artist took to Instagram to share a status update of her fitness journey with a photo of herself in a bright paisley bikini.

She captioned the pic, "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work, Determination, Self Love. I enjoyed a good, proud cry today."

Co-host Jeannie Mai asked the actress about the love she had received from her online vulnerability with her Instagram confessional and Simpson reiterated how the swimsuit had made her emotional when she realized her hard work had finally paid off.

"Being in a bikini for me was never my main goal," she admitted. "I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on the bikini, because I thought I was going to be in a one piece so when I put that two piece on, I got super emotional and I was like 'I did this. It happened.'"

"It was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible," Jessica revealed that between her pregnancies, she had lost the weight over and over again. "I've lost 100 pounds three times, I definitely gained a lot of weight during my pregnancies."