Why Robin Roberts Says Her Partner Amber Laign's Cancer Treatment Was Suspended

Getty

"They're working it out. We're gonna figure it out."

Robin Roberts knows firsthand how important it is to stay optimistic during highs and lows.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Good Morning America" co-anchor revealed that her longtime partner, Amber Laign, has suspended treatment amid her battle with breast cancer "for the time" being.

"She's had some complications with the chemotherapy," Roberts explained and reassured fans, "They're working it out. We're gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good."

"I'm just thankful that her spirits have been lifted. Recently it was a little tough there when -- because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way -- but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer, this happens," the 61-year-old continued.

The broadcaster has had her own run-in with breast cancer as well as myelodysplastic syndrome which involves the body's production of blood cells in bone marrow. As a fellow survivor, Roberts said that, "there are peaks and valleys, and we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she's receiving."

Robin admitted that when she loses hope during low moments she calls valleys, she finds solace in reading words of encouragement in her book "Brighter By The Day."

"I was struggling and then I was thinking, 'Robin, you have this book. You're talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it and so, why don't you just actually listen to your own words?'" she said.

"It's human nature to... you know 'Why me?' and then I was like, 'Why not me? Why not me?'" Roberts said describing a moment of epiphany. "I can handle this. I have the strength. I've been through this. I can help Amber. She's helping me, so I turned 'Why me?' into 'Why not me?'"

Robin is also celebrating 20-years with "Good Morning America", and in a video posted to Instagram, the journalist reflected on her career over the years.

As a young woman starting her career, she reflected on what she would have wished she'd known all along.