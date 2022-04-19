Potential Juror Says He Can't Serve in Kardashians Trial Because He'd 'Keep Replaying' Sex Tape in Mind

Getty

The man, who also said he'd never watched an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," made the claim in front of Kim Kardashian and her family.

There are always people looking to get out of having to serve jury duty, but is that what one man was doing for the upcoming trial between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna -- or was he just speaking his truth?

The unnamed man got a laugh in the room from fellow prospective jurors, according to Page Six, when he referenced Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape. Yes, in a trial where Rob Kardashian's ex is claiming the family conspired to cancel her show with him, Kim's sex tape somehow came up.

That's because the man used the tape -- or more specifically having seen the tape -- as reason he felt he should be excused from serving on the jury.

After clarifying that he'd never watched "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the man reportedly added, "I have watched [Kim] Kardashian's sex tape, and I don't think I can be impartial on this case."

Why might that be? Well, according to the man, he would be unable to perform his duties because he would be "replaying that sex tape over and over again" in his mind's eye. Mind you, he made these comments in front of Kim herself, who was there with sisters Khloé and Kylie, as well as mom Kris.

After the man's initial comments, the outlet reports that Khloé was seen fixing Kim's hair, as Kim reportedly employed a thousand-yard stare straight ahead. Kris could purportedly be seen shaking her head as the man kept going on about the tape.

Jury selection was finally completed on Tuesday -- the man was likely excluded -- and the trial got underway, with both sides presenting their opening statements.

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians for $100 million over the cancellation of her one-and-done reality series "Rob & Chyna," as well as allegations that Rob physically abused her and the entire family defamed her name, per TMZ.

The Kardashian-Jenners countered that it was Chyna who assaulted Rob, according to the outlet, citing that she abused him in their relationship, and it was because of a restraining order she filed against Rob after one incident that the plug was pulled on their show.