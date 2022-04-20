Jana Kramer Marks One Year Since Mike Caussin Divorce Filing with Emotional Post

Instagram / Getty

"The strength inside of me fires my soul each day and I cry tears of happiness to remember just how far I've come."

Jana Kramer is reflecting on the emotional journey she's been on during the past year.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary since she filed for divorce from Mike Caussin. Kramer — who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, with Caussin — got candid with her followers, while also sharing that she's "proud" of herself for being "strong" over the past year.

"This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce," began Kramer, who posted a photo of herself appearing to look emotional. "I honestly can't believe it's been a year but damn I'm proud of myself for how far I've come and how strong I have been. Wasn't easy to do but I'm leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today. This photo isn't tears of sadness… it's tears of joy that I'm here stronger…even though yes at times I feel sad and I have hard days but that's the joy of healing."

The "One Tree Hill" alum went on to detail an exercise her therapist suggested she try. In her post, Kramer also shared a TikTok video of her completing the challenge.

"My therapist challenged me to do something this week and though it was hard, damn did it help," she explained. "When i was in her office she made me write down on rocks things I'm still holding onto. She then had me place the rocks in a bowl in her office. She had me pick up the bowl. It was heavy. She said, 'that's what you're carrying. Imagine if you let that go.' 😭. I told her a part of holding onto it felt safe. But that I was ready to let it go."

"I took the rocks out of the water," Kramer continued. "Held the bowl again and it felt lighter in my soul and to hold. She poured the water into the cup. She instructed me to water a living thing with the water because this is the pain and grieving that I'm using to help other people. And the rocks….I placed them in this stream. So that the words I wrote would be washed away in time. It is not mine to hold onto anymore. It is being washed away."

The country singer concluded her post by sharing what she's learned over the past year.

"I've learned a lot this year," Kramer wrote. "And what I've learned the most is that I'm still on the journey of healing and that's okay… I also learned it's a beautiful thing when you allow yourself to move on, get up and believe that God has a bigger plan for you."

She added, "The strength inside of me fires my soul each day and I cry tears of happiness to remember just how far I've come. And just how strong I am. And that I'm enough. And so are you. I promise If you're in a season where you feel like you can't get up…in one year you will feel stronger. When I sat out there today I asked God to tell me something. What I heard….'your story isn't over'. And I felt that to my core. Lots have changed the last year but what doesn't change is my willingness to learn, lean into love and not give up on my story because it's just starting."

In April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin following a few cheating scandals he admitted to, along with his sex addict diagnosis. The former couple finalized their divorce a few months later in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Kramer moved on with personal trainer Ian Schinelli. In January 2021, the "I Got the Boy" singer went Instagram official with her beau, sharing a collection of photos at the time.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does… Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."

However, it appears that Jana has since removed all posts of Schinelli from her Instagram page, including one last month in which she shared an "appreciation post" to him. Schinelli appeared on an episode of Kramer's podcast last month.