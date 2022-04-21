Johnny Depp Spars With Amber Heard's Lawyer as He's Grilled on VERY Awkward Photos and Texts

Getty

The ice cream picture looked pretty bad — but Depp insisted Heard had set it up.

Johnny Depp was forced to revisit some awkward texts and photographs from his past on Thursday.

Depp was reminded how he referred to Amber Heard by all sorts of foul names in messages to others — including the infamous chat with Paul Bettany on how he wanted to drown, burn and then "f--k her burnt corpse".

Depp got into a bit of light verbal sparring with Heard's attorney J. Benjamin Rottenborn — whose name Depp appeared to relish the pronunciation of when cross-examination first began — as the lawyer repeatedly tried to catch him in contradictions by comparing his testimony to the one the actor gave in the previous UK defamation trial.

At one stage, while Depp was describing his close relationship with Elton John, the lawyer cut him off, to Depp's mild irritation.

"Okay, so I'll just stop talking then," Depp said.

"Thank you, I appreciate it," Rottenborn told him. "I want to be respectful of the court's time and jury's time."

"Well I don't feel like I'm wasting anyone's time, sir..." Depp replied, before the Lawyer cut him off again with the next line of questioning.

As the queries continued, Depp's answers took on a slightly cheekier tone, as he lightly mocked some of Rottenborn's questions.

When asked if he kept cocaine in a particular gift box, Depp replied that coke is traditionally kept in little baggies, as storing it in a box would likely leave a white trail behind you.

When asked if a particular picture was taken by Depp, the actor responded "the beautiful composition of the photograph would suggest so."

And when asked if he ever drank whiskey in the mornings, Depp replied: "Isn't happy hour any time?" — which drew chuckles from the court.

On one isolated occasion, Rottenborn actually laughed along with him, after asking Depp if he had supplied Marilyn Manson with drugs.

"I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill... to get him to stop talking," Depp recalled.

Depp once again had the slightest of smiles as he revisited his now-infamous text to Paul Bettany, in which he said he would drown Heard, then burn her, then "f--k her burnt corpse to make sure she was dead."

Other texts were read out, in which Depp appeared to refer to Heard as an "idiot cow", a "worthless hooker", a "filthy whore", and at one stage texting an unidentified person that he was going to "smack the ugly c--t around before I let her in."

Rottenborn also brought up another text Depp sent to Bettany, telling him he had to "properly stop the booze thing", as he had drank all night before he picked up Heard to fly to LA.

"I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling… Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday…Ugly, mate," he wrote.

"No food for days…powders…half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane and what do you get..???"

"An angry, aggro Injun in a f--kin' blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f--k who got near…I'm done."

But he also tells Bettany: "I am admittedly too f--ked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love."

Depp and Rottenborn also went back and forth over whether or not one of his arguments with his wife was sparked by him being upset that she was filming with James Franco, and that he believed she was cheating with him.

Depp was also shown a not-very-flattering photo of himself "passed out" on a couch, ice cream spilling all over his lap; but according to Depp, the photo was a set-up by Heard:

"Passed out is an interesting way of putting it... maybe asleep?" Depp retorted when asked about it.

He claimed Heard had handed him the ice cream, knowing he had just taken opiates after a 17-hour day of filming, and was bound to fall asleep.

He pointed out that his hand was in his pocket in the photo, so he was not "participating in the festival of ice-cream."

"It was a wonderful picture to take for her.... I don't know why she took it," he said.

"Sure, so it's Miss Heard's fault that that picture was taken, is that what you're saying?" Rottenborn challenged.

"She snapped it," Depp retorted, looking confused at the question.

During Wednesday's testimony, the court was played audio, recorded by Depp, in which Heard admits to hitting him.

"You told me to do it. You told me 'go do that'," Heard can be heard saying.

"You punched me in the f--king thing," Depp replied.

"You figured it all out," Heard says. "I didn't punch you by the way."

"I'm sorry that I didn't hit you across the face in a proper slap," she added. "I was hitting you, I was not punching you. You're not punched."

"Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched," Depp said.

Heard then tells Depp "you know you’ve been in a lot of fights, been around a long time."

She added: "You didn't get punched, you got hit."

"I'm sorry. I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f--king deck you. I f--king was hitting you. I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was. But you're fine. I did not hurt you," she went on.

"What am I supposed to do? Do this? I'm not sitting here bitching about it, am I? You are – that's the difference between me and you. You're a f--king baby."

On the audio, Depp tries to respond but Heard shouts over him "you are such a baby, grow the f--k up, Johnny."

When Depp asks her if she started a "physical fight", she responds: "I did start a physical fight."

"Yeah, you did, so I had to get out of there," Depp replies.

She tells him — in a tone described by Depp as sarcastic — : "You did the right thing. The big thing. You know what – you're admirable."

The court was also shown a March 2015 photo of Depp with a bruise to his cheekbone, which he said was courtesy of a "roundhouse punch" from Heard.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. Depp was not named in the piece, but his lawyers argue it is strongly insinuated, and that his career suffered as a result. She has countersued Depp for $100 million.

Depp has already lost an earlier lawsuit he took in the UK over the same article that appeared in The Sun.