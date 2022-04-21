This Is the Khloe-Tristan 'Side Piece' Joke Kim Kardashian Pulled from Her SNL Monologue

NBC

The second episode of The Kardashians revolved around Kim's hosting gig -- and what she did and didn't want to joke about.

While Kim Kardashian's hosting gig at "Saturday Night Live" was considered a success by those watching at home, she was stressing a bit going into it.

On the second episode of the family's new Hulu reality series, "The Kardashians," viewers got an inside look at some of the preparations that went into her stint on the variety show -- as she workshopped jokes with Amy Schumer and expressed hesitation over some of the material.

"Kanye is in New York to support me, but we also set serious boundaries," she said, describing their cordial relationship at the time. "We're staying at separate hotels, I've been really clear with him as far as where we stand in our relationship. Super drama free is the vibe for this week."

As she met up with Schumer to share some of what she'd worked on with comedian Michelle Wolf, Kim explained that she didn't want to make too many jokes about West amid their divorce. Amy also dissuaded her from kicking off her monologue with any sex tape jokes -- advice Kardashian ultimately didn't end up taking.

When it comes to cracks that didn't make the show, there was one about sister Khloe Kardashian that didn't see the light of day.

"Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It's so big, it has room for Tristan and all of his side-pieces," she said, getting a laugh out of Schumer. It seems like she has some regrets there, as she told i-D magazine after the show aired, "I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out – I could've maybe gone further."

During rehearsals, she also expressed concern about Kanye mentions, as producer Lindsay Shookus told her they could easily make tweaks on the fly if something didn't feel right during a run-through.

"The divorce is so sensitive to him. I'm always afraid of hurting people's feelings and I would never go in there making fun of, especially the father of my kids," she explained. "It doesn't mean that because we didn't work out, we don't have a love and respect for each other."

Things got a little emotional behind the scenes for Kim and her glam squad, as they got ready for the big show. Inside her dressing room, her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic began crying over how far she's come since her very first talk show appearance. He even recalled his agency telling him not to work with her because she was "just a reality star" and doing her makeup would be career suicide.