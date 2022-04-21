Kourtney Kardashian Details IVF Struggles -- Before Travis Barker Reveals Proposal Plans to Her Family

Getty

Here's who knew the proposal was coming first -- and how both Kourtney and Travis hit back at PDA backlash on The Kardashians.

The latest episode of "The Kardashians" was a roller coaster of emotion for fans of Kourtney Kardashian, as her relationship with Travis Barker continues to develop deeper on camera.

The hour began with the two already looking for new homes they could buy together, after living in separate pads "a block away from each other" for years. "We just want to explore the idea of living in one home," she explained, "We're so in love with our homes right now and where we live, it's gonna be really hard to find something to beat that."

As they toured one stunning Bel-Air abode, the two started making out all over the property -- before addressing some of the backlash they got for all their social media PDA. "Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing," said Kourt, defending their behavior. "I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole loves."

"I think people have a hard time understanding how two people can be so in love and affectionate, because they're f---ing miserable," added Travis.

Though they didn't find the house of their dreams -- yet anyway -- a new home isn't the only way the two are trying to take things to the next level. As Kourtney sat down with her mother, Kris Jenner, she opened up about her journey with IVF.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said in a confessional, before venting to her mom about some of the comments she's seen since starting treatments.

"Every single person on social media is like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,' 'Kourtney's gained so much weight,'" she said. "It's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," she also theorized, before telling her mom that the medication has "put me into depression."

"I have everything in the world to be happy about, I just feel a little bit off, super moody and hormonal. I'm a lunatic half the time," she added. "I think we want it so badly because we want to make something together."

The hour ended with some great news however, as Kris decided to make a very secretive phone call to Travis while in a SUV with Khloe Kardashian. After clearing out the driver and making sure nobody could hear them, she called up Barker and told him, "I think we secured the date you wanted. You can tell Khloe why you maybe want us to all be available next weekend."

"So, yeah, the 17th is the first day we ever hung out. I told your mom I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever. And I believe she's my soul mate and I'd like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her," he revealed to a shocked Khloe.

"I'm literally crying. Oh my god, I'm so happy for you guys. I'm so happy, Kourt is going to be so happy," she exclaimed. "I do not cry, I'm crying because I'm happy and that's really f---ing weird for me. Oh my god, I can't handle it."

He said he planned to pop the question in Santa Barbara because they go there so often, she "wouldn't suspect" anything. He also hoped to have her whole family there to "surprise" Kourtney after the proposal.

"I'm so happy to have you be part of our family and everything," said Khloe, before Travis returned the affection. "I love your guys' family and I love Kourt and I've never felt better or more sure of anything in my life," he told them both.

"I'm so happy because she's never wanted to get married or anything like that and I know she does now with him," added Khloe, who joked she was "gonna have a heart attack I'm so excited."

We'll have to stay tuned for the proposal itself -- but in a preview for next week, Kris says Barker asked her for Kourtney's hand in marriage before popping the question, while Kim expresses concern Scott Disick will "lose his s---" when he finds out.