Chrishell Stause's Ex Jason Oppenheim Admits It's 'Extremely Difficult' After Split

Getty

"It doesn't help that I have to rewatch it and then go to a reunion and talk about it."

"Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim is finding it hard to move on from his breakup with Chrishell Stause.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 45-year-old real estate mogul admitted that he still harbored love for his ex-girlfriend and that their relationship has been harder to get over than he had anticipated.

"I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it's just extremely difficult," Oppenheim confessed. "I love her still. I always will. She's a great woman so there's just a lot of loss there."

He added that their split had left him "a bit raw still", the couple parted ways late last year.

"It's far more difficult than I thought and it's gonna take a lot longer than I thought," he continued. "It doesn't help that I have to rewatch it and then go to a reunion and talk about it. It's gonna be a tough few weeks ahead."

Fans were introduced to Stause and Oppenheim during the premiere season of "Selling Sunset" back in 2019. Two years later, the duo took the next step into their relationship and privately dated for two months before going public with the news.

"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," said Stause told E! News at the time. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."

"We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good," she shared.

At the time of their split, Jason took to his Instagram to address the break up and described his relationship with Chrishell as the "most fulfilling" romantic partnership he had ever had in his life despite their decision to part ways.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he wrote. "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Chrishell also shared her own statement following their split in a post to Instagram, "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."