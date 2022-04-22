Jessica Simpson's Credit Card Was Declined At Taco Bell

Getty

"I'm on a budget, ladies!"

Jessica Simpson's decision to invest in her company has left her strapped for cash at Taco Bell.

During an appearance on "The Real", the 41-year-old "Irresistible" singer revealed that her latest business venture had her balling on a budget.

"I am draining my bank account," Simpson confessed. "I have no working credit card. It's OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!"

The entrepreneur revealed that she was working to expand her clothing brand to include lines for boys and men, and she has no problem betting on herself.

"With money, there's just so much fear attached to it," Simpson said. "And I'm the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I'll put it all out there if it's me that's driving the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I'll try harder."

Back in 2005, Jessica co-founded the Jessica Simpson collection with her mother Tina Simpson. The mother-daughter duo was able to buy back the brand for $65 million in November 2021 after selling it to Sequential Brands Group in 2015. After the company filed for bankruptcy in August of last year, the pair were able to reclaim the business.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Simpson celebrated the end of a three process of regaining ownership of her brand with a post to Instagram a month after she acquired the company.

"TODAY after 3 years of hearing 'NO. IT'S IMPOSSIBLE. STAND DOWN. ITS TOO HARD …' I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand," she began her caption accompanied by a selfie of herself and her mother. "It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%."