Sam Asghari Reveals Britney Spears' Framed Photo of Brad Pitt in Her Closet

"I'm 10 times better than that guy"

It looks like Sam Asghari may have some tough competition when it comes to Britney Spears' crush on Brad Pitt!

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a video where he expressed a few pangs of jealousy as he examined a framed photo of Pitt in his breakout role as J.D. in 1991's "Thelma and Louise" that had a place in the pop sensation’s closet.

"Alright, so we got a huge problem," Asghari sighed while wearing a pink woven cowboy hat. "My girl got a picture of… Who's this? Brad Pitt."

"The one and only!" added the "Toxic" singer off-camera.

He laughed, "Yeah, the one and only Brad Pitt in her closet. You don't think I can do this?" Sam grabbed a pink hairdryer and recited the Oscar Award winning actor's famous lines as Britney giggled off in the distance: "Now, Simon says everybody down on the floor. If you don't lose your head, you ain't gonna lose your head."

"That's good, baby," Spears chuckled encouragingly. "I'm 10 times better than that guy," Asghari replied and placed the photo facedown on a dresser."

Despite Britney's long standing crush on Pitt, the couple appeared to announce that they were expecting their first child together on April 11.

Spears seemingly confirmed the news in the middle of an Instagram post addressing her recent weight gain.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No, you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" she began, likely referring to Asghari.

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby 👶🏼 ... 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It's growing!!!" she continued. "If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 "

Saying she won't be out in public as much to avoid the paparazzi, Spears then addressed the stigma around mental health for new moms.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression ... I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 ... women didn't talk about it back then ... some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," she wrote. "But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

Asghari, 28, took to Instagram a few hours after Spears' shared her post. The actor posted an image of a painting that showed a family of lions, appearing to depict a mother, father and a cub.

In the post's caption, Asghari expressed his excitement about fatherhood, calling it "the most important job" he'll "ever do."