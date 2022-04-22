Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Claims Ben Affleck Tried to Date Her Via Raya

Getty

Meanwhile, Hernan's co-star, Christine Quinn, suggested that much of Season 5 of the reality show is "fake."

Before Ben and Jen got back together again, "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan says Ben Affleck tried to date her.

During Season 5 Episode 5 of "Selling Sunset," the real estate agent detailed an alleged exchange she said she had with the Oscar winner on the celebrity dating app Raya.

"He may or may not have been texting me," claimed Hernan according to Us Weekly. "He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times."

While chatting with her co-star, Chrishell Stause about Raya, Hernan, 30, opened up about her apparent interaction with Affleck, 47. Stause seemingly alluded to the report about Affleck from last spring, in which he allegedly messaged a TikTok star on Instagram after she "unmatched" with him on the exclusive dating app.

"Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something]," Stause, 40, said to Hernan, who said she recalled the story, and then proceeded to claim that she had messaged with Affleck on the app.

"You could've foiled Bennifer," Chrishell said. "He was on the hunt."

As for how Affleck started the conversation, Hernan said the actor used the fact that they are both from Massachusetts for his "opening pickup line."

"We have the Boston connection," she shared. "It was very sweet."

Hernan claimed that their interaction on Raya went down "right before" Bennifer 2.0 began, and said they never met face to face.

In April 2021, Affleck and Lopez were spotted for the first time together in 17 years. They went public with their romance the following July. And earlier this month, J.Lo revealed she and Affleck were engaged — again!

Meanwhile, all 10 episodes of "Selling Sunset" Season 5 dropped on Netflix on Friday. Whether or not Hernan's exchange with Affleck actually happened remains to be seen, however, Hernan's co-star, Christine Quinn, suggested much of "Selling Sunset" is "fake."

Ahead of Season 5's release on Friday, Quinn, 33, took to Twitter, writing, "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!"