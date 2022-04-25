Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Origin of Daughter Apple's Name

Instagram

"I can't imagine her being called anything else," she says of the daughter she shares with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has a very sweet story when it comes to why she named her daughter Apple.

The Goop founder revealed during an Instagram Q&A, per E!, just how she and former husband Chris Martin settled on the moniker for their nearly 18-year-old first child (her birthday is May 14).

"Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," the actress explained. "I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

Back in 2004, Gwyneth told Oprah Winfrey why the name resonated with her.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" she said of the Coldplay frontman. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know."

"Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical."

The consciously uncoupled parental duo also share 16-year-old son Moses. Gwyneth is now married to television producer Brad Falchuk.