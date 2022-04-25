Howard Stern Slams 'Huge Narcissist' Johnny Depp, Says He's 'Overacting' in Amber Heard Trial

Getty

Like most of America, Howard Stern hasn't been able to escape the relentless saga playing out in the courtroom between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. As Depp wrapped his testimony, Stern laid into the actor for "overacting."

The shock jock lambasted the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star for just about everything to his testimony, to his grasp of the English language, and even the fact that the trial is being presented so candidly with the public.

Stern explained that it is his belief that Depp is a "huge narcissist" and that he wanted the trial to be televised because of the narcissistic desire for attention.

"He figured ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and I’m so smart, and I’m such a wonderful guy--" Stern said. "They think they can talk their way out of everything."

Sharing some clips from the trial that have gone viral over the last several days, Stern's assessment of Depp's performance on the stand is that he believes it's just that -- a performance.

"If he isn't acting-- He's so overacting because he's writing his own material as he goes along," Stern said of the clips. Convinced that Depp orchestrated this televised trial in an attempt to salvage his career, Stern predicts the exact opposite for both parties.

"That’s what narcissists do. ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t. This will not go well," he said, saying that both Depp and Heard sound like "battling children." "It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody."

"I got to tell you, he’s wrong," Stern asserted. "He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape."

Stern then took some time to slam the actor for his testimony, laughing that Depp's "difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic." Side kicks Robin Quivers took Depp to task for "stumbling over the names of people who have been with him for 30 years," while both of them struggled to figure out Depp's "accent."

"Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky," said Stern. "Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?"

Depp wrapped up his testimony and cross-examination on April 25 by concluding that he believes he, too, is a victim of domestic violence.

He is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.

The actor has already lost an earlier lawsuit he took in the UK over the same article that appeared in The Sun.