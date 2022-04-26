Bill Hader Got Truly Embarrassed By His Daughter in Front of Chris Pratt

Getty

Bill Hader's three daughters have clearly inherited quite the comedic streak.

The actor recounted an insanely funny -- and embarrassing -- tale involving his children while promoting the third season of his HBO series "Barry" on Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

According to the SNL alum he was eating dinner at a restaurant in LA with his three kids when in walked Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"I go, 'Guys, don't freak out, but Gardens and Galaxy,'" he told Kimmel. "My daughters are like, 'Oh, my God!' The 9-year-old, who was 8 at the time, was like, 'I know his son.' And I go, 'Really?' She's like, 'Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?' I'm like, 'He's eating, just leave him alone, please.'"

"So we eat. Finish. Pay. She goes 'Dad', we're walking out, 'Can I please go over and say hi. Please!' So I feel terrible," Hader says. "So I walk over, I go, 'Hey, Chris. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son.'"

"And my daughter goes, 'I don't know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!'"

"I wanted to strangle her," he joked, "but I was also never more proud of my kid in my life. I go, 'Why did you do that?' And she was like, 'I don't know.' And I was like, 'You're gonna make me so much money.'"