Sharon Osbourne Brands Bella Hadid's Nose Job at 14 'Very Irresponsible'

Getty

Sharon Osbourne thinks Bella Hadid's nose job at age 14 was "very, very irresponsible".

The 69-year-old, who has always been open about her own cosmetic surgeries, made the comments on her new UK chat show "The Talk" — which just so happens to bear the same name as the US one she was "permanently suspended" from.

"If you don't like anything about your appearance, and you have the wherewithal to go and change it, the money, then do it," she told her fellow panelists when the subject arose on Monday.

"But I think Bella Hadid having her nose done at 14 is very, very irresponsible because your face hasn't finished growing," she said.

"I bet she's had more than one because your face changes as you get older, so that's ridiculous!"

Last month, while covering Vogue, the now-25-year-old Hadid admitted for the first time that she had a nose job as a teen — and that she now regretted it.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the mag. "I think I would have grown into it."

"People think I fully f--ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right?" she added.

"I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called -- it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

During Monday's show, Osbourne said she had gotten her own full face done just seven months ago -- and that procedures got more painful the older you get.

"Your eyes go black, you're in terrible pain... it's not a fun operation," she said of rhinoplasty in particular.

"As you get older, believe me, it gets worse, the pain," she added. "It was excruciatingly painful. I'm holding my nose on so it doesn't fall off."

Asked why she continued to do it, she replied: "I do it for myself."

"My husband doesn't like it and my kids really, really hate it. I do it for my own ego," she said.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Osbourne said her most recent procedure took five and a half hours — and she was not initially happy with the results.

"I'm telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I'm, like, 'You've got to be f--king joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f--king cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback'"

Her husband Ozzy was similarly horrified.

"He said, 'I don’t care how much it costs, we'll get it redone,'" she recalled.