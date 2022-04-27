The Moment Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian with Sex Tape Hard Drive He Retrieved from Ray J

Hulu

"He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have split, but that didn't stop him from going out of his way to make sure previously unseen footage from her sex tape never saw the light of day.

On Wednesday's new episode of "The Kardashians," West made his first appearance on the show -- popping up in NYC ahead of his estranged wife's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig. In the first episodes of the Hulu series, Kim was seen stressing out over threats new footage from her Ray J romp would be released online and, it appears, West went above and beyond to stop that from happening.

The new hour showed Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian being called into Kim's New York hotel room, where West was waiting. He said he had just gone to LA and back to pick something up for Kim.

"So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I want to show you guys what he got me," she then explained, getting choked up and teary-eyed as she opened up some luggage in front of her. "He got me all of the sex tape back!"

She explained that West "met up with Ray J at the airport" and got the hard drive the footage was saved on from him.

"Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done and probably a big, fat, huge check," said Kris, before Kanye said there was "definitely not no check" involved in the exchange. "We're not getting extorted ever again," he added.

Jenner appeared shocked no money was involved in the deal, exclaiming, "No way! You also knew how much it meant to her and how hard she's been trying to do that for years and years." She then joked, "You can negotiate my next deal, how about that?"

In a confessional, Kim reacted to her good fortune.

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can and if I have the power to or Kanye has the power to, that is the most important thing to me and I'm just so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me," she said.

She also added that there was "nothing sexual" and "nothing weird" in the additional footage, which just showed the couple at restaurants and nightclubs. She expressed relief that she got the situation settled before her hosting gig.

As for how "SNL" went, Kardashian was met with rave reviews not only online for her performance, but also at the after-party. She was seen mingling with Colin Jost -- who told her "the whole thing was fantastic" -- and Amy Schumer, before Chris Rock gave her the best compliment of all.

"You were great. From the opening monologue, it was like, 'I am in control,'" he said to her at the party. "It was like comedy-funny. It was like an actress or a comedian. Very funny."