Travis Barker's Proposal Speech for Kourtney Revealed on 'The Kardashians'

Khloe, Kendall and even Ellen DeGeneres also expressed concern for how Scott Disick would react to the proposal.

While Travis Barker's big proposal to Kourtney Kardashian won't air until next week's episode of "The Kardashians," viewers got a pretty good idea what he said while popping the question thanks to Kris Jenner on Thursday's new hour.

Throughout the episode, Barker was working with Kourtney's family to plan the perfect proposal, with Kris revealing Barker even "came over and asked for her hand in marriage." She said the rocker's gesture was "so sweet and so tender and then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad and I just lost it."

"It's all happy. I wish your dad was here to see it," she added, talking to Kim, who also knew the proposal was coming. "I can hardly believe it's the first time she's getting married. Isn't that cute?"

Quipped Kim: "It's really crazy that she hasn't been married before. I've had enough for all of us!"

Barker also let Kris in on what he planned to say to her, after she asked whether he was nervous about the proposal. "I'm not but I know things I want to say to her and I've said them a million times to her, but saying them at that moment is probably going to be the most nerve wracking thing ever," he said, before texting Jenner his planned speech.

"A year ago today, I fell in love with you," it read, "One night with you was all it took. You've been one of my best friends for years, I've admired you and adored you for so long, you're the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?"

While everyone in the family was very excited about him popping the question, it was clear there were a few concerns about how Scott Disick would handle the news once she was engaged.

Scott himself popped up in the hour as well, joining Kim, Kris and Khloe in NYC for Kim's "SNL" hosting gig. While he was considering appearing on the show as well to make a crack about their relationship, he explained why he ultimately decided against it.

"I talked to Kourtney about it and she wasn't feeling it. It's basically like, I say to her, 'You know the reason I date young girls is because I'm trying to add them all up so they're all your age,'" he said, revealing the cut joke. "If Kourtney and I were married, sure I'd make fun of her on TV. But not like separated, it's just not in good taste. That was my gut, I called her and talked to her about it and came to the conclusion. Initially I just wanted to come and support Kim and watch, so I'm happy with that."

Later in the hour as Khloe met with Ellen DeGeneres backstage at Ellen's talk show, the two also spoke about Travis' proposal plans -- after Kris blabbed to DeGeneres about it too. Ellen wondered how Scott would feel about the engagement.

"He's gonna have a hard time, but they can't put their life on hold to tip-toe around him," said Khloe, as Ellen mentioned how Kourtney once told Scott she didn't want to get married. "That's the part that I feel bad about, but you snooze, you loose," said Khloe, as Ellen added, "She's gotta live her life."

With Barker planning to pop the question on the beach in Montecito, before surprising Kourtney with her whole family after, the Kardashians started making their way up the coast. As Kendall and Kylie Jenner drove there together, Jenner expressed her concerns about Scott as well.

"It worries me sometimes, because I just don't know how stable he is right now," she said. "I haven't spoken to him on that sort of a level for a long time. I'm not sure where he's at with his mental health." Added Kylie: "Kourtney obviously has to continue to live her life and be happy."

Kendall, however, thought Kourtney and Travis were a great match -- while Kylie said she loved how much Barker wanted them all involved in the special moment.

A preview for next week's episode highlighted not only the proposal, but some of the Disick fallout. At one point, Kendall was seen asking Kourtney, "Do you have sympathy for Scott? Because it doesn't feel like you do."

Scott, meanwhile, is seen telling Khloe that someone was "upset" they "weren't there" for the proposal. "Hopefully, they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?" he then asks, before she says she doesn't know.