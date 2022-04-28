Chelsea Handler Reveals Adrenaline Shot to Heart During Hospital Scare That Canceled Shows

Getty

"You're taking yourself too seriously," the doctor told her

Chelsea Handler has revealed what happened during her hospital scare in February, which saw her cancel multiple stops on her Vaccinated & Horny tour.

Speaking with E!, the comic was asked if "not taking yourself too seriously" really was the key to happiness.

"Well, it's funny you mention that," Handler answered, "because I had a hospital scare after a show in Seattle a couple months ago. I had this cardiomyopathy, which means, like, an adrenaline shot to the heart. I was like, 'Was this an instance, or was this building?' And the doctor says, 'Well, it's an instance, but you've basically been very stressed for a long period of time and you probably did not recognize that.' And I was like, 'Oh, s--t.'"

"And he goes, 'I don't know a lot about you, but isn't your whole shtick that you don't take yourself too seriously?' And I went, 'Yeah…' And he goes, 'Well then you should start taking your own advice because you're taking yourself too seriously.' And I thought, 'God, you're right. What am I doing here? I'm stressed out so much that I landed in the hospital?'"

"I'm fine now," she reassured. "But I was like, 'Good advice: Practice what you preach.' It was a good reminder to let everything go."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Q&A, Handler spoke at length about finding unexpected love with Jo Koy.

"I would never have been open to dating Jo Koy unless I had had therapy," she admitted.

"Jo was the first person in my life who I didn't want to leave," Handler explained. "He was the first man, romantically, in a long time that didn't annoy me."

"So, to have a slow burn where I was hanging out with Jo for a year before anything transpired was something I had never experienced," she continued. "Everyone said, 'You can fall in love with your friends.' And I was like, 'No you can't.'"

"It wasn't there in the beginning and it developed over time and then I fell madly in love with him and I'm still in love with him," Handler said.

She's so in love she's going to write a book about their romance!