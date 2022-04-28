Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Son Rafa Broke His Arm

Getty/Instagram

"This is a part of being a parent that is so heartbreaking"

Hilaria Baldwin has shared a challenging day as a parent.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the soon-to-be mother of 7 wrote: "Rafa broke his arm really badly yesterday, playing at the park. You will see him with a cast for quite a while now, so I wanted to give you a heads up."

She then gave a shoutout to the medical center that helped them, "Thank you Lennox Hill emergency room for taking such good care of our baby. So grateful to the doctors and the nurses for your expertise and kindness."

"This is a part of being a parent that is so heartbreaking," she admitted. "We were with the babies when it happened and to get that call makes your heart sink. His little voice on the phone 'I want my mommy'…knowing even the 20 min to get to him is 20 min too long. To not be able to immediately take away their pain and fear…oooof nothing prepares us for this, right?"

She went on: "We were at the hospital until pretty late and then we made a bed on our floor (wild sleeper, was afraid he might fall off our bed). How many times he called out for me last night, I do not know. At one point I heard him whispering to himself, recounting what happened, saying over and over: 'I broke my arm'. We are relieved that, while it will be a long recovery road, he is certainly on it."

Leslie Jordan wrote in reply: "Wishing sweet Rafa a quick recovery and sending my love. Never doubt that you're two of the best parents on this planet."

While Mario Lopez commented: "Hang in there Rafa!"

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 and have a total of six kids together: Carmen, 8, Rafael ("Rafa"), 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and María, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate in late February 2021.

Last month, Hilaria announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a sweet video showing how her kids reacted after she and Alec revealed the news.