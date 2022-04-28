Jim Carrey Reacts to Being 'One of Several Different Actors' Playing Joe Biden Conspiracy Theory

Getty

"And James Woods is also one of the doppelgänger mask-wearing people"

There's a bizarre theory making the rounds out there in MAGA country: several actors are all playing Joe Biden, who is dead.

One of the chameleon-like actors supposedly impersonating the President is someone who actually played him for six weeks in 2020 on "Saturday Night Live" -- Jim Carrey.

The legendary comedic actor reacted to the claim on Twitter, responding to Jason Selvig of The Good Liars:

Selvig shared a video of himself interviewing a woman wearing a blinged out MAGA hat, who declared: "The guy that's doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up is an actor wearing a mask."

"I mean, there's several different people playing Joe Biden at this point. When he fell up the stairs going on the airplane," she continued. "I myself think that was Jim Carrey. I've heard that he was one of them."

"And James Woods is also one of the doppelgänger mask-wearing people," she added matter-of-factly.