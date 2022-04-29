Getty

The singer has previously talked about being fluid and non-binary

Demi Lovato appears to have updated their pronouns on Instagram.

Back in May of last year, the artist announced, "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Lovato's IG bio now currently reads: they/them/she/her. However, they have not given an official update or comment regarding the apparent change.

The singer has previously talked about their pronouns -- and last summer told fans on Instagram: "If you misgender me – that's OK. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth," Demi continued, "and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Previously, Lovato said how they identify today may not be how they identify tomorrow.

"There might be a time where I identify as trans," they explained. "I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify."