Disney Restores LGBTQ Kiss in Lightyear

YouTube

According to reports, the kiss was stricken from the film and then reinstated following backlash over Disney's initial failure to respond to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

Disney has restored the same-sex kiss in Pixar's upcoming origin story "Lightyear."

A screening of the highly-anticipated Toy Story prequel on Wednesday at CinemaCon confirmed the re-edit, per USA Today.

The smooch in question comes within the first half hour of the animated film.

According to reports, the kiss was stricken from the film and then reinstated following backlash over Disney's initial failure to respond to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which is set to ban sexual orientation and gender identity being taught from kindergarten to the third grade.

Meanwhile, according to Pixar "Lightyear" is "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy." Voicing the original Buzz is Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba as his commander Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox.