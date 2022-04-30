Dan Aykroyd Separates From Wife of 39 Years Donna Dixon

Getty

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon are separating after nearly four decades together.

In a joint statement to People on Friday, the "Ghostbusters" star, 69, and his 64-year-old wife announced they were parting ways, but will remain legally married.

"After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners," they said.

"This is our choice in loving friendship."

The couple met on the set of their 1983 comedy "Doctor Detroit", and tied the knot that same year.

They went on to appear in four more films together, including "Twilight Zone: The Movie" (1983), "Spies Like Us" (1985), "The Couch Trip" (1988) and "Exit to Eden" (1994).

They share three daughters: Stella, 24, Belle, 28, and 32-year-old Danielle — AKA singer-songwriter Vera Sola.