Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Every Twist & Turn So Far

From Elon Musk to severed fingers ... here is every detail so far

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia has been dominating the media going on three weeks now.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.

The actor has already lost an earlier lawsuit he took in the UK over the same article that appeared in The Sun.

The trial is expected to last a total of six weeks.

Here is every twist and turn in the trial so far.

April 13.

Depp and Heard faced off in court for the first day of their defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia -- with her lawyers introducing shocking new allegations against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star during their opening statement:

After Depp's sister, Christi Dembrowski, took the stand and continued to be cross-examined, artist Isaac Baruch -- who lived in the penthouse next door to the former couple -- was the next witness to be called by the actor's team:

April 14.

Heard's former personal assistant appeared in a prerecorded deposition filmed in February 2022 as a witness for Depp:

Dr Laurel Anderson, the couple's onetime therapist, appeared via a pre-recorded deposition:

One of Depp's witnesses had their testimony tossed out the window after about 30 minutes on the stand:

April 15.

The last witness of the first week was celebrity physician, Dr. David Kipper, who worked with Depp as an addiction specialist:

April 18.

Depp's nurse said she witnessed several fights between him and Heard — and they were instigated by the latter:

April 20.

Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday to admit the relationship was fraught with alcohol, drug and physical abuse... but he wasn't talking about himself:

He claimed he forgot she also stubbed a lit cigarette on his face right afterwards:

April 21.

The ice cream picture looked pretty bad — but Depp insisted Heard had set it up:

April 25.

"Go put your f---ing cigarettes out on someone else," Heard shouts in the audio played in court:

"Ms. Heard demeaned that young man, to the point where he burst into tears and walked away," claimed Depp:

During re-direct with his legal team, Depp said he hoped to give the Pirates franchise a "proper goodbye":

Depp addresses knife threat audio, cabinet smashing video and says he's a victim of domestic violence -- while Amber was heard saying she felt she "was going to lose my life" during one fight:

April 26.

The estate manager claimed Amber "viciously" tried to lure Depp back inside their home amid a fight -- and described an incident where Depp "passed out" on the beach:

The doctor made her diagnosis after spending 12 hours with the actress and reviewing case files:

April 27.

None of the responding officers investigated any further — because they saw no evidence of abuse:

Christian Carino was also asked about orchestrating a secret meeting between the two after Heard's restraining order -- and how she was just "filling space" with Musk after splitting from Depp:

April 28.

How much of Heard's divorce settlement was donated to charities was discussed in court, as well as how involved she really was in writing the op-ed at the center of the defamation case:

The ACLU allegedly wrote most of the Washington Post Op-ed, which is at the center of Depp's defamation case and was purposefully timed with the release of "Aquaman":

Depp's bodyguard Malcolm Connolly testified and shared a photo of alleged injuries the Pirates star sustained on his honeymoon:

Starling Jenkins III, an executive chauffeur and security guard for Depp, claims Heard tossed the actor's phone over their balcony -- before he paid a homeless man $420, chicken tacos, chips, apples and Fiji Water to get it back: