Tributes Pour in for Country Legend Naomi Judd

The singer passed away aged 76.

The music world was left reeling on Saturday at the sad news that country legend Naomi Judd had passed away, aged 76.

The heartbreaking announcement was made by her daughters Ashley and Wynonna on Instagram, who revealed that the Grammy-winner and Country Hall of Famer had lost her battle with mental illness.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they wrote.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Immediately, Twitter was filled with tributes to the singer-songwriter/actress:

