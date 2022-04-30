Tributes Pour in for Country Legend Naomi Judd

The singer passed away aged 76.
The music world was left reeling on Saturday at the sad news that country legend Naomi Judd had passed away, aged 76.
The heartbreaking announcement was made by her daughters Ashley and Wynonna on Instagram, who revealed that the Grammy-winner and Country Hall of Famer had lost her battle with mental illness.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they wrote.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67: Hollywood MournsView Story
"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Immediately, Twitter was filled with tributes to the singer-songwriter/actress:
I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022 @RoArquette
Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022 @carrieunderwood
I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go 💔— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 30, 2022 @KChenoweth
Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022 @MarenMorris
So saddened by this news. @kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind ❤️❤️RIP Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76 | AP News https://t.co/CcRCpVPffV— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) April 30, 2022 @hodakotb
Naomi Judd was a lovely woman and I'm very sorry to hear about her passing. May she find peace at last. My deepest condolences to her daughters. May God bring them comfort in this hour of their agony.— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 30, 2022 @marwilliamson
I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family. https://t.co/asDaIM3u3l— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 30, 2022 @thekjohnston
Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻— Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 30, 2022 @LoniLove
This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022 @Travistritt
Naomi Judd 😔 so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music..— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) April 30, 2022 @coleswindell
My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 pic.twitter.com/mRYJHUjTc8— Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) April 30, 2022 @CodyAlan
I am absolutely heartsick to hear the news about Naomi Judd. My heart and my prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley Judd, and all of us friends and fans who loved and respected her so much. She is irreplaceable — a country music legend will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/PUI79HNqJX— Ty Herndon (@TyHerndoncom) April 30, 2022 @TyHerndoncom
Naomi Judd of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died at 76.They were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jyls4xkrXZ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 30, 2022 @ThatEricAlper
RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She’d sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it.— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) April 30, 2022 @mrBobbyBones
I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.❤️🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Us57t9bfsj— Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) April 30, 2022 @TheCrystalGayle
Deepest sympathies @AshleyJudd and @Wynonna. Rest easy, Naomi Judd.— AmandaShires (@amandashires) April 30, 2022 @amandashires
Rest in power Naomi Judd— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) April 30, 2022 @MickeyGuyton
Silence so deep only my soul can hear— Hunter Kelly (@hunterkelly) April 30, 2022 @hunterkelly
Says now the past is what I fear
The future isn’t what it used to be
Only today is all that’s promised me
Flow on River of Time
I love you, Naomi Judd. January 11, 1946 - April 30, 2022 pic.twitter.com/aaR3IPAkrt