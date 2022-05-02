Carrie Underwood Brings Axl Rose Onstage for Guns N' Roses Songs at Stagecoach

Getty

"Welcome to the greatest night of my life!"

Carrie Underwood returned to the Mane stage at Stagecoach on Saturday night and satisfied her long standing obsession with Guns N' Roses with a special guest -- none other than Axl Rose.

Underwood was originally scheduled to headline the music festival back in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic had canceled the event.

"It took us two years to get right here, and if there's one thing I learned during that time it's that we know not what tomorrow holds," the 39-year-old exclaimed before telling fans "don't you waste" today, per Yahoo!.

After performing "See You Again" as a sweet dedication to the lives lost during the pandemic, Underwood introduced the 60-year-old rockstar to the stage as she prefaced, "Welcome to the greatest night of my life! Give it up for Axl Rose!"

Together the stars began to belt the Guns N' Roses classic "Sweet Child" as fans went crazy for the surprise cameo, according to Variety.

However Underwood and Rose had more in store, Carrie asked the audience as their first song drew to a close, "Did you think we were through" before her band broke out into her rendition of "Paradise City."

The "Before He Cheats" artist also paid tribute to the legendary rock band by sporting a bedazzled Guns N' Roses romper complete with a glittery fringe belt and matching boots.

Clearly giving her all with her performance with Rose, Underwood quipped, "I can't believe we thought we should have more songs after this" as he left the stage.

Carrie has previously honored her appreciation for the rock band with her countless performances of "Paradise City" with her first performance of the hit song dating back to her first Stagecoach appearance in 2008.